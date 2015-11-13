Prince William and Kate Middleton to return to Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton are headed back to Wales, where they lived for several years. The royal couple will attend several engagements in North Wales on Friday, November 20.

The focus of the visit will be on work carried out by organizations to improve the mental wellbeing of young people – an issue that is of great importance to the royal couple.

Prince William and Kate will undertake a day of royal engagements in North Wales Photo: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess will start their day by visiting a photography project run by the local Mind charity in Caernarfon. The project has been designed to give young people a voice to talk about their experiences and challenges of living with mental health problems. They will also visit GISDA, a charity that provides support and accommodation for homeless young people in the area.

Prince William and Kate are sure to be greeted by locals as they arrive in Caernarfon's Castle Square, before traveling on to an Outdoor Education Center in Snowdonia. The center is run by Mountain Rescue England and Wales of which William is Patron.

William and Kate recently marked World Mental Health Day during another engagement Photo: Getty Images

While at the center, the royal couple will meet young people from a local school who have all undertaken anti-stigma and discrimination training to increase their awareness of how to address mental health problems among their peers.

Their busy day will culminate with a visit to the Men's Shed movement in Denbigh, a nationwide initiative that is acknowledged as playing a crucial role in maintaining the mental health and wellbeing of young men.

William and Kate both work to build awareness and understanding of mental health illnesses and problems, and recently marked World Mental Health day by attending an event hosted by the charity Mind at London's Harrow College.

The Duchess also made her return from maternity leave in September by carrying out a solo engagement at the Anna Freud Centre, which promotes mental health in children.