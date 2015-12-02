Prince Albert of Monaco's plans for twins Jacques and Gabriella's first birthday

Princess Charlene may have to carry out official engagements in the morning, he wants to make sure that the twins enjoy "family time" on their special day.

"We may be visiting a school with the children, but that will be in the morning," Albert told People magazine. "The rest of the day will be for family only. I've set the day aside, I've no other appointments, we just want the family time."

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella turn 1 on December 10. Photo: Getty Images



He continued: "I want to take some pictures, some movies of them, so it's just going to be a family day."

While the Prince has his children's birthday celebrations all planned, he admits he is yet to decide on any gifts for the twins.

"I've a few things in mind, but I really haven't decided yet whether to give them something significant, which they'll keep for years to come, or just give them better toys than they already have in the nursery," Albert confided. "I suppose I could do both. Probably should."



Albert recently revealed the twins are taking their first steps. Photo: Getty Images



Albert and Charlene dote on their twins and made a balcony appearance in honor of Monaco's national day in November.

The Monaco sovereign recently revealed that Jacques and Gabriella are Monaco Matin. "They really want to express themselves and I speak to them in French. In everyday life, they are very playful and curious."