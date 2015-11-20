Monaco's National Day highlights: The royal twins, Beatrice Borromeo and more

One year after appearing on the balcony at Monaco's National Day with husband Prince Albert as an expectant mom, Princess Charlene made her debut with her cute family in the very same spot on Thursday. The South African born Princess and her husband were joined for the first time for the occasion by their adorable twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who will turn 1 on December 10.

The adorable tots smiled and giggled at the crowds as their proud parents held them in their arms. Cuddling a smiling Gabriella, Princess Charlene looked chic as ever, wearing a purple long sleeved dress with her new pixie cut hairstyle covered by a co-ordinating cap. She gave a wave to the crowds while standing next to her husband, who was dressed in a regal uniform as he supported little Jacques.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's twins joined Monaco's National Day celebrations Photo: Getty Images

Other Monaco royals to join the festivities included Pierre and his new wife Beatrice Borromeo, who stood side by side as they attended a mass at the Cathedral of Monaco during the official ceremonies.

Thursday's celebrations were a slightly more subdued affair than usual due to the recent terror attacks in Paris. In light of the tragedies, Prince Albert canceled the fireworks display that typically takes place, and ordered flags to be flown at half mast on official buildings.

Charlotte Casiraghi, in pink, joined her brother Pierre and his wife Beatrice at the cathedral service Photo: Getty Images

The outing is the first time the twins have officially been seen in public since August, and showed they are growing up fast as they approach their first birthday. Prince Albert recently revealed that Jacques and Gabriella are royal welcome into the church of Monaco when they were christened in May. Only two months later in July, the adorable twosome joined their father and mom Charlene to celebrate Albert's 10th anniversary as Monaco's ruler.

That wasn't the only royal celebration that month however, as Pierre Casiraghi married his long term love Beatrice Borromeo in two different ceremonies. The couple first said 'I do' at an intimate civil ceremony at the Prince's Palace in Monaco. Their second wedding was a more lavish affair where the couple were surrounded by friends and family as they said their vows in Italy.