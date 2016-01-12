Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall: A day at the races in Australia

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughterd Zara Tindall was seen out and about Down Under over the weekend, joining her husband Mike Tindall at the Magic Millions races on Australia's Gold Coast. Zara, 34, and former rugby player Mike, 37, relaxed as they mingled with other guest in the event's VIP area.

Zara and Mike spent some quality time in Australia Photo: Getty Images

Looking sophisticated in a purple Ellery dress and matching fascinator, equestrian Zara was invited to the event in her capacity as a Magic Millions Racing Ambassador. Although the couple were attending the event without their daughter Mia, who turns 2 on Sunday, she wasn't far from their minds as they discussed the toddler's love of horses.

Proud dad Mike told the Sydney Morning Herald that their daughter is taking after her Olympic medal-winning mother, explaining: "Mia has inherited a love of horses – she has a Shetland pony and she enjoys it, so I think her mum has passed that love on… Me, on the other hand, well I'm more of a football man!"

Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter Mia will be turning 2 soon Photo: Getty Images

Zara, meanwhile, has been busy preparing for the equestrian competitions at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio and previously took home the silver medal for Great Britain's eventing team in 2012. In an interview, she opened up about how, as a sportswoman, having her daughter has helped her take a different approach. "Everyone is so different in how they get through competition," Zara told the Telegraph. "But I think what everyone has in common is that you perform better if you can relax. Having Mia has definitely enabled me to relax more."

Although Zara and Mike's little girl is too young to think about her future, her parents say they will support their first born in whatever she decides to do. "Whatever she wants to do in life we'll encourage her," Zara said. "If that's riding, amazing,"