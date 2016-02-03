Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sparkles in diamonds at London gala

All eyes were on The Duchess of Cambridge on Tuesday night, when the royal wore a stunning midnight blue Bruce Oldfield gown to attend a gala evening supporting the work of the British Asian Trust. To finish off her elegant look Camilla wore a beautiful diamond necklace and matching diamond drop earrings, to attend the event at the National History Museum with her husband Prince Charles.

Charles, who is president of the British Asian Trust, which he founded in 2007, gave a keynote speech in which he announced a new $4.4million fund dedicated to work in Pakistan. During his address, the Prince touchingly referred to his wife as "my darling Mehbooba", a Hindi word which is translated to 'beloved', as he praised his Trust's "remarkable" work in disadvantaged communities.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were guests of honour at the British Asian Trust event Photo: Getty Images

"The fund will support the exponential growth of my Trust's work in Pakistan on livelihoods and mental health, ensuring that we reach even more of Pakistan's most vulnerable people in the years ahead," he said. "I am particularly proud that my Trust does not shy away from them and contributes, in its own way, to resolving some of the most difficult issues of our time."

Among the 450 guests who joined the royal couple at the glittering reception were stars from the worlds of TV, film, music and sports, including Simon Cowell, British singer Leona Lewis and the evening's host Sanjeev Bhaskar.

The invitees enjoyed an Indian banquet including a Thali of Methi chicken, mini Poppadums with Mango Chutney, Makhani Dhal and vegetarian courses of Shahi Paneer Korma and Palak Chole Aloo with Mango and Passionfruit Cheesecake.



The royal couple shared a joke with music mogul Simon Cowell Photo: Getty Images

Charles founded the organization several years ago, to take action against the widespread poverty and hardship he saw in south Asia. Since then, the charity has funded programmes that aid education, livelihoods, mental health and anti-trafficking. Support by these associations has made a difference to the lives of more than three million people.