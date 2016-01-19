Prince William on fatherhood: 'I'm a lot more emotional'

Kate Middleton, has opened up about how fatherhood has changed him.

Prince William has revealed that since becoming a father he has become more emotional Photo: Getty Images

"I’m a lot more emotional than I used to be," said William during a chat filmed for the British TV documentary When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust. "I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father."

"Just because you realize how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective. The idea of not being around to see your children grow up [is horrible]," added William, who lost his own mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident when he was only 15 years old.

In the documentary, talk show hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly sit down with various members of the royal family to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of Prince Charles' charity, the Prince's Trust. The charity aims to help disadvantaged children “who are unemployed or struggling at school, to transform their lives.”

In the documentary, Duchess Camilla revealed how proud she is of her husband Prince Charles Photo: Getty Images

Prince William's stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall praised her husband Charles' work with the organization. "I’m really proud to be married to someone who, 40 years ago, aged 27, had the vision to put it together, I mean it was an incredible idea then."



"For somebody – who was very young then – to think of it and to think of these very disadvantaged young people who had literally been to hell and back and to find a way to give them a second chance in life. You know if you’re passionate about something you can do it, he cares so much about these young people," she added.

The look at Prince Charles' work also gave him a chance to open up about more personal topics, including being a grandfather. During the course of his interviews, he confessed he doesn't change diapers – but did joke he's thankful to have George and Charlotte around in his life "to look after me while I'm tottering about."