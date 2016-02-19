Crown Princess Victoria cancels Name Day celebration as birth of second child nears

The festivities will have to wait. With Crown Princess Victoria’s second child due very soon, the Swedish royal has canceled her annual March 12 "Name Day" celebrations.

Announced on the royal family's official website, the expectant mom is now currently enjoying maternity leave near her home at Haga Palace.

Photo: Getty Images

In the past, the 38-year-old has observed the occasion with her 3-year-old daughter Princess Estelle. Last year, the mother-daughter pair donned matching purple coats for the event. The little royal, who will turn 4 on February 23, smiled, clapped and waved at the well-wishers showing their support for her mother’s name day.

The senior royal’s husband Prince Daniel was unable to attend the event last year, though Victoria said with her daughter, “I am in good company, right?" Name Day is a tradition in many European countries. Each day of the year is someone’s name day, so those whose names fall on their day celebrate.

Photo: Getty Images

The Crown Princess isn’t the only member of the Swedish royal family quickly approaching her due date. Princess Sofia, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Carl Philip is due this spring.

The expectant princesses recently showed off their bumps in Stockholm as they stepped out at separate events to honor Holocaust Memorial Day.