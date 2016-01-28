Pregnant Princesses Victoria and Sofia of Sweden mark Holocaust Memorial Day in Stockholm

While we've recently seen them step out in amazing tiaras, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her sister-in-law Princess Sofia put the glamour aside as they marked a poignant day in Swedish history. The pregnant Princesses, who are both expecting babies this spring, stepped out in Stockholm at separate events to honor Holocaust Memorial Day.

Victoria was a guest of honor at the Royal Opera House, where she watched the presentation of scholarships from the Micael Bindefeld Foundation in Memory of the Holocaust. The 38-year-old, who is expecting her second child with Prince Daniel in March, looked sophisticated in an all-black ensemble, and cradled her baby bump as she arrived at the event.

Crown Princess Victoria marked Holocaust Memorial Day at the Royal Opera House Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile her sister-in-law Princess Sofia attended a service at Stockholm's Great Synagogue. With her brunette hair worn down in loose curls and a belted coat accentuating her growing baby bump, the mom-to-be was the picture of health as she attended the service alongside Lena Posner-Korosi, president of the Official Council of Swedish-Jewish Communities.

Both Victoria and Sofia are in the final trimester of their pregnancies, but they are showing no sign of slowing down just yet. While Princess Victoria attended a lecture about the Holocaust at a school in Jarfalla earlier this week, Princess Sofia joined her husband glamorous date night at the Swedish Sports Gala on Monday evening.

Princess Sofia attended a service at Stockholm's Great Synagogue Photo: Getty Images

The parents-to-be added to the elegance of the evening as they posed hand-in-hand outside the event, which is held to honor the success of the country's athletes.

News of Sofia's pregnancy was revealed in October, four months after their beautiful summer wedding. In a statement shared on Facebook, Sofia and Carl Philip said: "We are so excited to announce that we are expecting our first child. We are very much looking forward to it."

The announcement came just weeks after Princess Victoria's expectant status was announced in a statement from the Swedish Royal Household. "Their Royal Highnesses Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are happy to announce that The Crown Princess is expecting their second child," the statement said. "The birth is expected to take place in March of 2016."