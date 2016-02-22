Sweden's Prince Daniel on daughter Princess Estelle: 'She's a competitive little person'

She might only be turning 4 on February 23, but Princess Estelle is already a full-fledged ski bunny. The heir to the Swedish throne’s father, Prince Daniel, admitted to reporters on Monday that his young daughter has already bested him on the slopes.

When it comes to ranking the best skiers in his household, the 42-year-old Crown Princess Victoria], Estelle and then me." He continued, "[Estelle is] much better than me. She's been out on the slopes every season during the past couple of years."

The little royal has seemingly picked up on an innate trait from her royal parents, Daniel revealed. "She's a competitive little person," he said. “I think she's inherited that from Mom and Dad."

Crown Princess Victoria’s husband was near Stockholm on February 22 to support a countrywide Swedish Ski Association drive. During his outing, Daniel told reporters, “This is a fantastic opportunity for children to try out skiing and winter sports. It's vital to establish positive habits and the feeling of 'I can handle this' early in life.”

He added, “When you're confident on the physical plane as a child, there's a better chance of carrying that motivation through into adult life.”

Daniel and his wife are currently expecting the arrival of their second child very soon. The soon-to-be father-of-two told reporters "You must be patient!" when it comes to the latest details on his wife’s pregnancy.

Victoria, who is 9-months pregnant, has already canceled her "Name Day" celebrations on March 12, ahead of her little prince or princess’s arrival. The 38-year-old is currently enjoying maternity leave.