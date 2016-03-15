Princess Eugenie becomes guide for Michelle Trachtenberg and friends at new L.A. gallery

Princess Eugenie is putting her art history college degree to good use. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter became a guide for the day as she showed her friends, including actress Michelle Trachtenberg, around Los Angeles' newest art spot, the Hauser Wirth & Schimmel gallery that features an 'Abstract Sculpture by Women 1947-2016' collection.

Princess Eugenie showed her friends around the Hauser Wirth & Schimmel gallery in L.A Photo: Instagram/@michelletrachtenberg

"Let the art tour continue....last week we went to The Broad museum, today I got a tour of the brand new Hauser Wirth & Schimmel gallery in downtown LA featuring 'Abstract Sculpture by Women 1947-2016'. Make sure you see the incredible #EvaHesse installation. Thanks to my girl E, for being my art guide! Oh and a couple other rascals joined in on the fun today. #art #sundayfunday. Friends who art together stay together!" wrote Michelle alongside the snap on her Instagram page including the royal as well as friends Tyler Shields, florist Eric Buterbaugh and Ana Mulvoy Ten.

The 25-year-old, who returned from New York to live in London this summer, took a job as an associate director at Hauser & Wirth in London after being headhunted while she was working at New York City auction company Paddle8. During her stay in L.A., Eugenie and Michelle also took in the art at the Broad Museum which features contemporary art.

The dashing ladies sat courtside during a NY Knick's game Photo: WireImage

During her time living in the Big Apple, Eugenie formed a close friendship with the Gossip Girl actress. Three months after the royal moved to the United States, she was spotted watching the Atlanta Hawks take on the New York Knicks courtside with the star in December 2013.

Since moving back to the U.K., the eighth-in-line to the British throne seems to have re-adapted to the London lifestyle and is often spotted out and about supporting charity and fashion events.

Eugenie is often spotted out and about on the London social scene Photo: Getty Images

A month ago, she attended a launch event at legendary London nightclub Annabel's. Proudly escorting Eugenie for the night was her longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. The couple, who have been dating for five years , happily posed for photographs together inside the event.

Eugenie is also said to be enjoying being back in England with her family, and is even on hand to help her grandmothe with royal engagements. In October 2015, Prince Andrew's daughter lent her support to the 89-year-old at a special awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace.