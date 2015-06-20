Princess Eugenie accepts job at top London art gallery

It looks like Princess Eugenie's days in New York City are over as it has been announced she accepted a new job at a top London art gallery, HELLO! Online can confirm. "Princess Eugenie has joined Hauser & Wirth as an Associate Director, and we are delighted to have her as part of the team," said a representative for Saville Row gallery Hauser & Wirth, which also has galleries in New York and Zurich.

The 25-year-old clearly impressed management with the work she has undertaken for online auction house Paddle8 in the Big Apple, where she has been based since 2013. Now of course, Eugenie's new role means she will be back on home shores permanently.

Princess Eugenie has joined London gallery Hauser & Wirth as an Associate Director Photo: Getty Images



The young royal has already been participating in many family events since being back in the U.K. Eugenie attended Trooping the Colour, one of the most anticipated events in the British royal calendar, on June 13. Days later she spent more quality time with her nearest and dearest, including dad Prince Andrew, mom Princess Beatrice, at Royal Ascot. The group were also joined by Beatrice's long-term boyfriend Dave Clarke for the day out at the races.

Eugenie came out with her sister to celebrate the Queen's birthday Photo: Getty Images





The pretty brunette is no doubt enjoying being back in the midst of her family after a good stretch of being based in the Big Apple. The royal, who has a degree in Art History and English Literature from Newcastle University, took up her post in 2013 and set up home in in a stylish downtown apartment.

She certainly made the most of her time in New York, becoming a regular on the glam social scene, and was spotted at New York Fashion Week and watching the sporting action at basketball games on occasion.

Eugenie wasn't the only royal to test the American waters. Her sister, Beatrice, moved to NYC to take a finance course and Princess Madeleine of Sweden recently left the city after spending several years here with financier husband Christopher O’Neill.