Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to her daughters at the Starlight children's charity gala: video

Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to her daughters at the Starlight children's charity gala

Antonio Banderas, who hosts the charity's annual festival. The Duchess said she had never met anyone quite like Antonio.

"I've been all over the world, I've met many people; I'm very lucky. But I've never met someone like him – Antonio Banderas," Sarah told the audience.

Sarah, Duchess of York spoke about her charity work Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess, who set up Children in Crisis to help provide educational opportunities for vulnerable children, also spoke about her devotion to helping those less fortunate than herself during the gala.

"I'm a global mother who has two beautiful girls. We believe in family unity; that there should be no race, creed, color or any other denomination," Sarah said. "It's from the heart and my job is to get out there as a global mother."

Sarah joined Antonio Banderas at a Starlite press conference

Sarah also praised her ex-husband Prince Andrew and their two daughter Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in an interview with HOLA! TV. "My children are very good; they work very hard with philanthropic matters," she said. "My ex-husband Prince Andrew does a lot for charity. This [the event] is a good example of how we can all get together to support children."

Sarah, who has recently applied to become a permanent resident of Switzerland, added: "I do not regret anything I have done. Philanthropy is my passion. The work I've done for the world is growing and yes, it is something I would like to do for life."

