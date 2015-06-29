Sarah, Duchess of York and new friend Manuel Fernandez enjoy a day out with her daughter Princess Beatrice

The friendship between Sarah, Duchess of York and handsome Spanish businessman Manuel Fernandez seems to be going from strength to strength. The duo enjoyed a weekend of socialising during which the 47-year-old mingled easily with her inner circle, including daughter Princess Beatrice.

Sarah and her friend Manuel Fernandez with Princess Beatrice

On Sunday, he accompanied Sarah, 55, to a motor race meeting in Battersea where she was presenting a trophy. Smiling naturally and very smartly turned out, Manuel seemed to charm everyone he met. The Duchess presented him to Tamara Beckwith and her Italian husband Giorgio Veroni.

That evening the pair were all smiles at they were the centre of attention at a black tie gala held in London's Natural History museum.

Sarah introduces her friend to actress Michelle Yeoh and her partner motor racing executive Jean Todt

In May, the mother-of-two and her friend made a glamorous couple at the Cannes Film Festival where they posed together at the Cap- Eden-Roc hotel after arriving on a luxury yacht.

Sarah was introduced to Manuel 18 months ago through mutual friends. Prince Andrew's ex-wife has long had ties to the Spanish-speaking world. Her mother Susan Barrantes lived in Argentina for many years with second husband polo player Hector Barrantes. Since then the Duchess has often holidayed in Sotogrande on Spain's Mediterranean coast.

The friends with Giorgio Veroni and fashion designer Peter Dundas

Meanwhile, Manuel began his professional career in the British army in an infantry regiment, but then went to the world of business. He is also the founder and CEO of independent film company Braveheart Films.

He has devoted his energy to campaigning against domestic violence after his sister Maria was killed by her partner in 2008.