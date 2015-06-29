Princess Beatrice joins Sarah Ferguson and companion Manuel Fernandez

The friendship between Sarah FergusonPrincess Beatrice.

The Duchess of York with her daughter Princess Beatrice and new friend Manuel Fernandez at the 2015 FIA Formula E race on Sunday Photo: Getty Images

On Sunday, he accompanied Sarah, 55, to the 2015 FIA Formula E car race in London where she was presenting a trophy. Dashing in a sports coat and jeans, and smiling non-stop, Manuel seemed to charm everyone he met. That evening, he and Sarah were the center of attention at a black tie gala held in London's Natural History museum.

The Spanish businessman seemed to charm everyone he met Photo: Getty Images

In May, the mother-of-two and her friend made a glamorous couple at the Cannes Film Festival where they posed together at the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel after arriving on a luxury yacht.

Sarah was introduced to Manuel 18 months ago through mutual friends. Prince Andrew's ex-wife has long had ties to the Spanish-speaking world. Her mother Susan Barrantes lived in Argentina for many years with second husband polo player Hector Barrantes. Since then the Duchess has often holidayed in Sotogrande on Spain's Mediterranean coast.

The pair join Giorgio Veroni and Roberto Cavalli creative director Peter Dundas (far right) at the event's black tie gala that evening Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Manuel began his professional career in the British army in an infantry regiment, but then went to the world of business. He is also the founder and CEO of independent film company Braveheart Films.

He has devoted his energy to campaigning against domestic violence after his sister Maria was killed by her partner in 2008.