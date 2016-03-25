Everything you need to know prior to Kate Middleton's first solo interview as a royal

In her first, solo interview since marrying Prince William, Kate Middleton has revealed a number of royal secrets. The revelations all come from the stylish mom-of-two’s appearance in the upcoming ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety, which airs March 27 in the U.K. The TV special comes ahead of the monarch's landmark, 90th birthday.

From discussing what the royal family tease her about to the Queen Elizabeth’s special relationship with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, here is a refresher of what the 34-year-old Duchess of Cambridge has said.

1. What Prince George calls his great-grandmother.

Kate revealed, “George is only two-and-a-half and he calls her 'Gan-Gan.”

Photo: Getty Images

2. Her own relationship with the Queen:

"She's been very generous in not being forceful at all and in any of her views, but I feel she's been there, a gentle guidance really for me,” William’s wife said.

3. What the royal family pokes fun at her for:

"I think there is a real art to walkabouts. Everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting,” she admitted. “So I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and to pick up a few more tips I suppose."

4. On the arrival of her daughter Princess Charlotte:

"It's very special having a new little girl… I feel very, very lucky that George has got a little sister," Kate said. "The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl, and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington she was one of our first visitors here. I think she is very fond of Charlotte always watching what she's up to."

Photo: Getty Images

5. The Queen’s special treats for her great-grandchildren:

"She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows her love for her family,” Prince George’s mom revealed.

6. Kate’s Christmas gift for the Queen:

'I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, "Gosh, what should I give her?"' she recalled. “I thought, ‘I'll make her something.’ Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney. I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody.”

7. The Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite engagement with the Queen:

“The most memorable engagement for me, I suppose, was an away-day to Leicester. I went without William so I was rather apprehensive about that,” she confessed. “The fact that she took the time to make sure that I was happy –and looked after for the particular occasion – shows just how caring she is.”

Photo: Getty Images

Kate isn't the only member of the royal family who appears in the highly anticipated documentary. Prince Harry, William and Princess Eugenie also sat down to discuss their grandmother, England's longest reigning monarch. In his interview, Princess Charlotte's dad revealed, "A lot of people get very excited and sort of nervous around her. And I've seen some very comical moments. I've seen people literally faint in front of her. It's quite a startling moment as to what to do when you faint in front of the Queen!"

Harry praised his grandmother's accomplishments saying, "It's just incredible to know that someone at that age appreciated and understood exactly what was expected of them and to basically put duty ahead of everything else so early on in her life is quite remarkable." He joked, "I have been asking her for years what her secret is, but she won't tell me."

Meanwhile, Eugenie dished how her "Granny" can truly be herself at her Scottish estate, Balmoral. "I think Granny is the most happy there," she said. "I think she really, really loves the Highlands… Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! – and people coming in and out all the time."

