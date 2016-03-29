Kate Middleton takes her children to Windsor Castle for special photo shoot with Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton and Prince William took their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Windsor Castle on Easter Monday, where they posed with their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth for the royal's upcoming 90th birthday. Although the official photographer at the shoot was Annie Leibovitz, amateur photographer Kate couldn't resist stepping behind the lens herself to take her own snaps.

Kate took her own pictures with her personal camera during an Annie Leibovitz shoot of her kids at Windsor Castle Photo: Getty Images

" William and Kate were with the children but as adoring parents rather than wanting to be in the pics themselves," a royal source told The Sun. "Annie was taking the official pictures but Kate took her own snaps for the family album. It was really cute.

"The Queen loves her great-grandchildren and is very proud of them. The pictures will be a lovely way to mark a remarkable 90th birthday."

Like her fellow amateur photographer Prince Harry, who showed off some of his personal photos from his recent trip to Nepal, this wouldn't be the first time Kate has taken on snapper duties. In June 2015, William and Kate released photos of George and Charlotte that were taken not by an official photographer but the Duchess herself. She also once showed off her skills in the Borneo jungle by taking a series of stunning shots that were later unveiled to the public.

A royal source told a British newspaper that the Duchess, seen here with William and their children, "took the snaps for the family album" Photo: Getty Images



Her official profile notes the former art student's love of photography, reading: "The Duchess’s enthusiasm for photography saw her taking photographs as part of her role during her time working within Party Pieces, a family company owned and run by her parents."

The royal's latest photo session comes shortly after a documentary about Her Majesty, Our Queen at Ninety, aired on ITV on Easter Sunday. In addition to revealing that Prince George calls his great-grandmother "Gan Gan", Duchess Kate also said the Queen was "thrilled" with the addition of a little girl, Princess Charlotte, to the family.

On Sunday, the Duchess was among those paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth in the documentary. "Being a mother and new in my job as well, I have no idea how the Queen has done it with four children of her own," she said.