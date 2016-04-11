Kate Middleton interview: Queen Elizabeth was 'thrilled' that William and I had a girl

Queen Elizabeth was "thrilled" that Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed a baby girl last May, the Duchess of Cambridge herself has revealed. Speaking in her first-ever solo TV interview, Kate also talked about how she felt with the arrival of Princess Charlotte.

"It's very special having a new little girl… I feel very, very lucky that George has got a little sister," Kate said. "The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl, and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington she was one of our first visitors here."

Kate's interview appears in the documentary Prince George calls his royal great-grandmother.

The royals have made no secret of their delight at welcoming another baby princess into the family, and just days after Princess Charlotte's birth last year the Queen told guests at a Buckingham Palace garden party: "We love having another girl."

The 89-year-old also mentioned the new addition to the royal family in her Christmas speech, which aired on Christmas Day. "One of the joys of living a long life is watching one's children, then grandchildren, then great-grandchildren, help decorate the Christmas tree," she said. "And this year my family has a new member to join in the fun."

The Queen met her great-granddaughter for the first time three days after her birth. The monarch was said to have been honored that William and Kate had chosen to name their first daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and has since continued to treat both Charlotte and her brother George every time she pays them a visit.

Kate explains: "She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows her love for her family."

