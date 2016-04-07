Prince William is proud of daughter Princess Charlotte's latest skill

Sounds like Princess Charlotte is on her way to Bending it like Beckham. While attending a Football Association reception at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, the 11-month-old's father, Prince William, discussed his daughter's impressive soccer skills.

"She's a very good footballer. You hold her hand and she kicks it," William said. Chatting with former Chelsea and Aston Villa defender Paul Elliott, the royal dad-of-two praised his little girl's athletic abilities, which he called "very sweet."

Photo: Getty Images

William has been the president of the Football Association for the past 10 years. Reflecting on his role during the April 6 reception, he admitted that time had "gone by in a flash."

The Duke of Cambridge also voiced his support for an alternative Midlands football team to win the Premier League title. He said, "I'm dying for Leicester to win. It will be good for the game."

William has spoken about his love for the game and judging by Wednesday's comments, it appears his and Kate Middleton's second child might follow suit. Shortly after her birth in 2015, the little princess was gifted a personalized soccer jersey by England Women's football team, who met with her father during a training session in Staffordshire.

Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte, whose first birthday is approaching on May 2, is growing up fast. Apart from already kicking soccer balls, it was revealed in early March that Charlotte had reached an important baby milestone, her first teeth! Prince George's younger sister flashed her toothy grin in family portraits taken on a ski holiday.

William and Kate are expected to mark their daughter's first birthday with a private celebration at their home, Anmer Hall.