Princess Charlotte reaches an important baby milestone

While the Cambridges are the epitome of perfection in their newest portraits released by Kensington Palace, it’s little Princess Charlotte’s latest milestone that steals the show. The 10-month-old royal flashed an adorable grin for the cameras showing off a set of baby teeth!

In one of the six photos released on Monday, Prince William was photographed cradling his snow bunny daughter. Charlotte, clad in a white snowsuit and pink knit hat, smiled displaying her two bottom teeth — proving she has reached an important baby benchmark.

Photo: Getty Images

Both Charlotte and Prince George are following the typical pattern of two bottom teeth first. According to Baby Center, bottom middle teeth, also known as lower central incisors, are typically the first set of teeth to arrive between 4-7 months, followed by the top ones at age 8-12 months. Prince George's first public teeth sighting came in April of 2014. At the time, the future king was 9-months old and embarking on a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand with his parents.

William and Charlotte's new solo portrait shows off the father-daughter bond between the two. The 33-year-old recently opened up about his little girl calling her "very sweet." However, William admitted that he is already preparing for the years to come. He said, "[She is] very sweet, but all fathers say, ‘Just you wait, when you get to 9, 10, 11, they go crazy.' I’m looking forward to it, there will be some drama!"

Also pictured in the newest holiday portraits is Prince George. The 2-year-old looked ski-ready in his blue snow suit as he color-coordinated with his father and posed for photos alongside his mom, Kate Middleton, and baby sister.

Photo: Getty Images

William previously admitted that having two young children under the age of 3 can sometimes be a handful. He said, "No broken bones yet, but they’re trying.”

The royal added, [They’re] running around, pushing things, jumping. Please tell me it gets easier!"

No doubt the littlest royals had a ball in the French Alps last week. The Cambridges' snowy holiday marked the royals' first vacation as a family of four. A Kensington Palace spokesperson noted that the skiing trip was “the first time either of the children had played in the snow. It was very special and fun short holiday for the family.”