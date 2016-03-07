Prince William and Kate Middleton take George and Charlotte on ski vacation: Photos

In idyllic photos released by Kensington Palace on Monday, Prince William and Kate Middleton give us a glimpse into their winter vacation, posing with their children Prince George, two, and Princess Charlotte, ten months, in the snow. The official portraits were taken during the Cambridges first skiing holiday in the French Alps last week.

In the adorable pics, mom Kate is seen holding Charlotte – who William recently called "very easy, very sweet" – in her arms, while fair-haired George stands proudly next to his dad. Wrapped up in snow suits and knit hats, the foursome look ready for a fun day out on the slopes.

The trip to the Alps was their first vacation as a family of four Photo: Getty Images



Other photos in the set show William, 33, and Kate, 34, in a snowball fight, a spontaneous moment captured by Press Association photographer John Stillwell.

William, was pictured cradling the little girl in another photo. The adorable little Princess giggled at the camera while William cuddled her close.

Kate, 34, and William, 33, captured in a spontaneous moment Photo: Getty Images



A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed that William and Kate flew out for a long weekend, and wanted to share the snaps with the public.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family," the spokesperson said. "The images show Their Royal Highnesses enjoying a short skiing holiday with their children in the French Alps.

George and Charlotte had never played in the snow before Photo: Getty Images



"This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children had played in the snow. It was very special and fun short holiday for the family, and they are grateful that John Stillwell [The PA photographer] was able to capture the moment so well."

The Cambridges usually head to Mustique in January for their annual family vacation, where they are joined by Kate's family the Middletons. This year the royals instead took a break from their official duties in the nearby Alps.

Both sporty and avid skiers, Kate and William likely wanted their little ones to get an early start on the slopes – and were excited to share the experience with the rest of us. "The Duke and Duchess hope people enjoy the photos," said a spokesperson.