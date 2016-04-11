Prince William and Kate Middleton learn how to type in Braille - guess what they wrote?

Although they are thousands of miles away from their children, Prince William and Kate Middleton had their little ones their mind during a royal engagement in Mumbai on Monday.

William and Kate arrived at The Social – a café and collaborative work space – where they met with some of the city's budding business talent and were given a chance to try out some of their new ideas. At one stand, the couple took turns to put on a blindfold and learnt how to type in Braille - very sweetly, they typed the word 'George'.

The Duke and Duchess were taught to type in Braille Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

As with the rest of the tour, William and Kate made a big impression at the UK-backed event. They took the time to chat to the youngsters, and showed a great deal of interest as they found out more about their innovations.



The Duke later took to the stage to launch the Tech Rocketship Awards, which aims to find and celebrate some of India's best and brightest talent in technology start-ups. The top ten young entrepreneurs will win a trip to the UK, which will include access to the best of British expertise and advice, and a chance to pitch to potential investors for finance.

The couple had great fun trying out some of the start-up ideas Photo: Getty Images

During his short speech, William told the youngsters: "Being here today, it is clear that India is leading the way in so many areas of innovation and technology".

It was William and Kate's final event in Mumbai before they head to New Delhi later on Monday. The royal couple managed to pack in a great deal during their time in the city, from their visit to the slums, to Kate playing cricket in heels, and their glittering appearance at a gala in their honour on Sunday night.

Kate wore a cream Emilia Wickstead dress Photo: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess have an equally busy schedule in New Delhi. They will visit a number of landmarks, including the India Gate and the Gandhi museum, where they will pay their respects at the memorial marking the location were the statesman was killed. They will also attend a birthday party for the Queen, who turns 90 on 21 April, at the residence of the British High Commissioner in the city.