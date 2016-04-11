Kate Middleton stuns in Jenny Packham as she and Prince William attend Bollywood gala

A glamorous affair! Kate and William meet 93-year-old fan in Mumbai

Duchess Kate pulled out all the stops, wearing a sapphire blue Indian-inspired bespoke gown designed by one of her favorite British brands Jenny Packham. The beading of her dress was done in India.

William and Kate made a stunning couple at the Bollywood gala evening Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess, who wore earrings by Indian jeweler Amrapali, swept her trademark locks into an elegant chignon while her husband William was his dapper self in a black tuxedo.

The royals had a chance to mix with some well-known names from Bollywood including actresses Aishwarya Rai and Parineeti Chopra, directors Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor, as well as figures from Mumbai's thriving business world.

William was seated next to Bollywood's darling Aishwarya Rai Photo: Getty Images

Kate and William, who have never visited India before, looked particularly charmed by Shah Rukh Khan, who is hailed as the 'King of Bollywood' or 'King Khan' among his fans. The trio were pictured chatting and sharing a few jokes before they sat down for a thali-style supper.

When asked what his first impressions of the Duchess were, Shah said: "Is it okay to say she's extremely beautiful and elegant? Well she is! If they spend more time here I think they'll love it. I could definitely show them a good time! I'll take them out."

The actor then told the royals they should stay in India longer. "It's a very short visit and I said they should come back and spend longer here. They said they'd love to but they'd had to leave their children at home as their schedule was so jam-packed."





Kate's earrings were from Indian designer Amrapali Photo: Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were clearly at the forefront of William and Kate's minds. Actress Madhuri Dixit, who spoke to the royals, said of the Duchess: "She said she loves being here and the people are very welcoming, but she was worried she may miss her children."

Kate was seated between Shah Rukh Khan and Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India, while William had Bollywood's darling Aishwarya Rai, 42, to his left and Mrs. Rachnee Sarna, wife of Taj Hotels CEO Rakesh Sarna, to his right.

The Duchess wore a bespoke Jenny Packham gown Photo: Getty Images

During the evening William, 33, and Kate, 34, were treated to some very colorful dance and musical performances. The event celebrated Mumbai's film and creative industries and was hosted by The British High Commission in partnership with The British Asian Trust, of which Prince Charles is founder and President.

The pair were treated to musical and dance performances Photo: Getty Images

The lavish event raised money for three charities that the Duke and Duchess had met earlier in the day – Magic Bus, Doorstep, and Childline. William and Kate met representatives from each organization during a visit to Oval Maidan, where they also took part in a game of cricket.

"It was an amazing evening for the British Asian Trust and our partner organisations, three local charities working with disadvantaged children," said CEO of the British Asian Trust, Richard Hawkes. "The Duke and Duchess were brilliant – engaging with everyone and clearly excited to be in India and doing something to support children. The money raised will enable the British Asian Trust to continue making a massive difference in India."

Meanwhile, Kate and William's first engagement of the day was a solemn affair, as the couple paid tribute to victims of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. William and Kate viewed a memorial at the hotel they are staying in, the Taj Palace Hotel, which was targeted in the tragedy.