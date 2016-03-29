Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal tour schedule in India and Bhutan will be jam packed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are gearing up to embark on their first overseas royal tour since the birth of Princess Charlotte. Prince William and Kate will undertake a seven day trip to India and Bhutan from April 10 to 16, at the request of Her Majesty's government, the week before Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 90th birthday.

It will be the first time the Duke and Duchess have visited either country, and they are "very much looking forward" to the tour, a Kensington Palace statement revealed. "The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet the people of India and Bhutan," it added.



In India – a country the Queen has visited several times before – the royal couple will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and India, but will also focus on understanding India as it is today and will be throughout the 21st century.



As for Bhutan, the royals will meet their Majesties the King and Queen, who have been dubbed the "William and Kate" of the Himalayas.

Read on for the full itinerary...





Kate and William will embark on their royal tour April 10 Photo: Getty Images

Day One – Sunday April 10 – Mumbai



William and Kate arrive in Mumbai. The couple will stay at the Taj Palace Hotel, which was hit by the 2008 terrorist attacks. They will lay a wreath at a memorial inside the hotel and meet members of staff who helped protect guests during the attack.



The couple will then head to Oval Maidan, a large public park that is home to cricket pitches, where they will watch a youth cricket match, meet representatives and beneficiaries of three charities – Magic Bus, Doorstep, and India's Childline – and play with children from nearby slums. There may be a few surprises during this engagement!



William and Kate will then head to the Banganga Water Tank, where they will meet representatives of a charity called SMILE that focuses on skills and opportunities for young people and their parents.



In the evening, the couple will attend a glittering reception and dinner held in their honor to celebrate Mumbai's film and creative industries.

where they will meet the King and Queen of Bhutan and take part in a chipdrel, a traditional welcome procession. They will visit a temple where they will receive a brief blessing and will light butter lamps.



William and Kate will then say goodbye to the King and Queen for the afternoon and head to Thimphu's open-air archery venue, to witness the country's national sport. They will meet young people from local schools and NGOs who will be playing other traditional games.



That evening William and Kate will have a private dinner with the King and Queen at Lingkana Palace.



Day Six – Friday April 15 – Bhutan



William and Kate will hike for five to six hours to Paro Taktsang, the Tiger's Nest monastery which dates to 1692. The monastery is a magical place near the cave where Guru Padmasambhava – who is credited with introducing Buddhism to Bhutan – is said to have meditated for more than three years in the eighth century.



Back in Thimphu that evening, the couple will attend a reception for British nationals in Bhutan and Bhutanese people with strong links to the UK.



Day Seven – Saturday April 16 – Agra



William and Kate will board a plane from Paro airport to Agra, India, the home of the Taj Mahal. Princess Diana famously visited the iconic landmark 24 years ago and William said he feels "incredibly lucky" to visit a place where his mother's memory is kept alive.