Prince William and Kate Middleton champion a cause close to their hearts on royal tour

On day three of the royal tour, Prince William and Kate Middleton started the day off by visiting a group of at-risk youth in New Delhi. The royal couple learned about the work done by the Salaam Baalak Trust, which provides a safe space for children who are working or on the streets of Delhi and other surrounding areas.

The Duke and Duchess first visited the charity's contact center near New Delhi's railway station - where thousands of children end up each year to escape a range of personal circumstances. They then visited a residential home that provides temporary shelter for boys, where they are provided with mental health support, nutrition, education and vocational training programs.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY



William and Kate met with staff at Salaam Baalak charity in Delhi Photo: Getty Images

There they met with both children and staff, and were particularly interested in how the charity focuses on mental health issues - a cause that is close to both of their hearts. The trust treats mental health as a key priority, and offer a lot of support to vulnerable children to help them adapt to life in a nurturing environment.

The charity's director Sanjay Roy told the couple about the charity's work, explaining: "We look after around 7,000 kids a year, but every day around 40 to 50 new children arrive at the station. They often have to deal with trauma, learning difficulties, ADHD, and we have special programs to help them with that."

A concerned Prince William asked: "What can we do to help?"



William and Kate chatted to children and staff at the residential center Photo: Getty Images

Mr Sanjay replied: "Spread the word. People think of them as street kids, beggars, thieves, but they are just children. They deserve an education, future and a life. They have a right to a childhood."

The couple dressed in less formal attire for day three of their royal tour. While William was dressed in a tan pants and a blue button-down shirt, Kate looked stylish as ever in a red patterned maxi dress and nude suede shoes. The Duchess has showcased a chic selection of both British and Indian designers during the first two days of her tour, which has included a striking sari-inspired Jenny Packham gown and a cream wool crepe dress from one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead.





The Duchess looked elegant in a red patterned maxi dress Photo: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess continued their day by meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a private lunchtime meeting at Hyderabad House, New Delhi. Mr Modi previously enjoyed lunch with the Queen during his three-day visit to the UK in November, and has said that the meeting is an "integral component" of India-UK relations.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pose with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: Getty Images

Following their busy morning, William and Kate will head to the Kaziranga National Park in the state of Assam. Kaziranga is a World Heritage Site and a wildlife conservation site of great global importance, home to elephants, water buffalo, bird species, the endangered swamp deer, tigers and one-horned rhinoceroses.

ROYAL TOUR 2016: ALL THE PICTURES FROM INDIA AND BHUTAN

They will arrive in the afternoon and as their visit coincides with the Bohag Bihu festival, the celebration of the Assamese New Year, William and Kate will meet local people and see dance and musical performances around a campfire.

The Duke and Duchess arrived in India on Sunday and have already carried out a number of engagements in both Mumbai and New Delhi, including a garden party held in honor of the Queen's upcoming 90th birthday.