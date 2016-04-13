Meet Kate Middleton's royal tour glam squad

So far Kate Middleton's royal tour wardrobe hasn't been anything less than stunning. With just a few days in, the stylish mom-of-two has already pulled off a number of covetable looks for her engagements in India, and while she certainly looks effortless each time, there is an entourage working behind the scenes helping the 34-year-old get ready.

On Tuesday, we caught a rare glimpse of Kate's entourage as they were arriving to Assam's Tezpur Airport. Natasha Archer, the Duchess of Cambridge's personal assistant and stylist, was photographed carrying suit carriers, in addition to luggage and what looked to be a makeup trunk.

Sophie Agnew and Natasha Archer were snapped leaving the plane Photo: Getty Images

Natasha was appointed as Kate's stylist shortly after her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte was announced. Since then, she encouraged Prince William's wife to experiment more with her clothing and has been credited with upping the 'it factor' in Kate's wardrobe.

Walking on the airport tarmac beside her was Sophie Agnew. Sophie, who is pictured with a large bag and suit carrier, is the assistant to Kate's private secretary.

Kate's longtime hairdresser Photo: Getty Images

Also snapped disembarking the aircraft was the woman responsible for the royal's enviable locks — hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker.

It's no surprise that the hairdresser accompanied Kate on the tour of India. Amanda, who has styled the Duchess's mane for years, has previously joined her on trips and even visited Kate in the hospital following Prince George's birth so that the royal's hair would be camera-ready.