Kate Middleton's budget buys: Where to get her $40 dress and $19 earrings

Here's your chance to get Kate Middleton's royal tour look - without breaking the bank. She pulled off a casual red dress with elegance for her third day of the royal tour - where she joined husband Prince William for a round of engagements around New Delhi - and lucky for fans of Kate, the dress comes at a very affordable price.

The long-sleeved floral-printed maxi dress in question is from budget brand Glamorous and while it usually retails for $76 is currently on sale at Boem Boutique for $40. With its floating floor-length skirt and paired with flat suede shoes, the design was the perfect choice for the oppressive 86°F heat.

Kate's stylish red patterned maxi dress is by budget brand Glamorous Photo: Getty Images/Glamorous

This isn't the first time Kate has chosen a budget buy on this month's royal tour of India - which is due to continue on to Bhutan on Thursday. When she and William kicked off the tour, eagle-eyed fashion fans noted that Kate had paired her pretty dress by local designer Anita Dongre with earrings from Accessorize.

The delicate pieces are the brand's Filigree Bead Short Drop Earrings, which retail for $19, and are described as being "embellished with faceted beads and small, beaten coins". Though similar designs are still available, ehe exact pair Kate wore are currently out of stock - showing that "The Kate Effect" is still very much in force.

During one of her engagements that day, the Duchess deftly got involved in a game of cricket, which caused royal fans to take notice of her shoes. And so the spotlight fell on to her third bargain of the tour - a pair of wedges, available from Monsoon for $79.

The Duchess has also been spotted with $19 earrings Photo: Getty Images/Accessorize

The Fleur Espadrille Wedge Shoe is described as "a versatile choice for warm weather looks" and being "crafted with almond toes and gripped soles that ensure a comfortable stride".

Kate has masterfully incorporated both British and Indian designs into her wardrobe for the first two days of her tour. The Duchess has wowed with her fashion choices, which included an Alice Temperley ensemble valued at over $5,682 for Monday evening's garden party held in honor of the Queen's upcoming 90th birthday.

Kate's affordable footware can also be purchased for under $80 Photo: Getty Images/Monsoon

The 34-year-old also wore a mid-length pink and green chiffon dress by Mumbai designer Anita Dongre during day one of the royal tour.



An aide revealed that the Duchess was eager to wear local fashion during the trip. "She wanted to wear a local designer at the earliest possible opportunity," they said, adding that the choice of dress was "a tribute to Mumbai's wonderful design talent."