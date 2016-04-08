Kate Middleton stuns in Indian designer as she and Prince William welcome guests to Kensington Palace

With just days away from embarking on her trip to India and Bhutan, Kate Middleton is already giving royal watchers a peek at her royal tour wardrobe. The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in an Indian designer frock as she stepped out on Wednesday with her husband Prince William to attend a pre-tour reception held at Kensington Palace.

Prince George's mom chatted with guests wearing a floor-length navy dress by Indian designer Saloni. Kate's choice of attire is a nod to her upcoming host country. The British royals will be jetting off on their tour beginning April 10, marking the first time either of them has visited the countries.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY



Photo: Getty Images

The stylish mom-of-two's dress, named the Mary Illusion Dot Dress, is an elegant frock that feature dots all-over, in addition to a high ruffled neck, long sleeves, a waist band and cut-out detailing at the back. The stunning piece, which creates the illusion of a plunging neckline, retails for around $1,000 and will be available to pre-order soon.

The 34-year-old wore her enviable brunette locks down, while her husband looked sharp in a navy suit and a light blue tie.

WHAT KATE WILL PACK FOR THE TOUR

During the evening, Kate and William were introduced to various Indian and Bhutanese individuals. Model Neelam Gill, whose family is originally from the Punjab, said: "For my generation [William and Kate] have always seemed cool and approachable and I felt they were just that in person. "It was really sweet seeing them as a couple."

She added: " She told me that she loved Indian food so I told her that she'd be fine with the spices. But William told me that he struggles with the spices so I told him to watch out. I told them to visit Rajasthan maybe another time because it's really romantic."

Photo: Getty Images

The pair also mingled with representatives from the Asian chapter of Prince Charles' charity, The Prince's Trust. The charity is said to be organizing a special Bollywood night for Will and Kate to enjoy on their first night in Mumbai on Sunday. Attendees from the April 6 event also included Indian and Bhutanese students who are studying and working in the U.K., as well as Indian entrepreneurs.

Kate's dress marks the second time she has worn a piece by Saloni, a label which has long been championed by her cousin-in-law, Princess Beatrice. The first occasion was during the annual Fostering Excellence Awards where she wore a crinkle-effect dress in cobalt blue.

KATE'S BEST MEET-AND-GREET MOMENTS

Wednesday's event was announced back in March by Kensington Palace on Twitter. The account tweeted, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a reception on 6 April to meet young people from #India and #Bhutan."

"The event will allow TRH the chance to learn more about the two countries ahead of their upcoming tour #RoyalVisitIndia #RoyalVisitBhutan."