Queen Elizabeth has amazing turn out as she celebrates 90th birthday at Windsor Castle

A celebration fit for a queen! Queen Elizabeth was greeted to cheers and applause from her subjects as she exited Windsor Castle on her 90th birthday. Thousands of fans lined the streets of the town to see the royal on her special day and even serenaded the monarch with a rendition of Happy Birthday.

The Coldstream Guards band played the national anthem as Her Majesty exited the Advance gate of Windsor castle in her burgundy Bentley with her husband, Prince Philip, by her side. For her birthday attire, the Queen donned a spring grass green coat paired with a matching hat by Angela Kelly. The 90-year-old exited her vehicle at the King Henry VIII gate, where she briefly spoke to the Mayor of Windsor before her stroll around the town.

Her Majesty was presented with countless bouquets of flowers, while crowds waved their Union Jack flags and continued to sing. She took time to meet her fans who had gathered in honor of her day – including super fan Terry Hutt, who had camped out hoping to catch a glimpse of the monarch.

After her 100 yard walkabout down Castle Hill, Her Majesty officially opened The Queen's Walkway - a 6.3 km walking trail which connects 63 points of significance in the town of Windsor. It was designed by The Outdoor Trust to symbolically recognize the moment that The Queen became Britain's longest reigning monarch after more than 63 years on the throne.

The royal couple then continued their walk along the High Street to Guildhall, where they met Military Wives choir along with fellow nonagenarians from the surrounding area. Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain was on hand to present the Queen with her birthday cake – an orange drizzle cake with orange curd and buttercream.

Following the brief presentation, the Queen delighted crowds by getting into an "open state review" open Land Rover for a drive through the streets of Windsor.

More festivities are to come later in the day. This evening Her Majesty will be accompanied by Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at a beacon lighting ceremony to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Her Majesty will light the principal beacon, while an additional 1,000 beacons will be lit across the country and worldwide in honor of the Queen's 90th birthday. Members of the Army Cadet Force will even take beacons to the top of the four highest peaks in the United Kingdom – Ben Nevis, Scotland; Mount Snowdon, Wales; Scafell Pike, England, and Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland.

