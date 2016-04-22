Mario Testino shares never-before-seen photo from Princess Charlotte's christening - see it here

Mario Testino was given the honour of taking the first ever photos of Princess Charlotte at her christening last year, and now the Peruvian photographer has shared a never-before-seen photograph of the royal family taken on Charlotte's special day in honour of Queen Elizabeth's birthday.

The unseen snap shows the royal family posing together after the service in the Drawing Room at Sandringham House. Unlike the first images released, this new photograph only includes the royals: the Queen, Prince William and Kate are seated with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Phillip stand behind them.

The photographer used the image to wish the monarch a happy birthday on Thursday, captioning the photo: "Her majesty Queen Elizabeth II 90th birthday, long live the Queen! Here shooting the royal family at Sandringham House on the occasion of Princess Charlotte's christening."

Princess Charlotte's christening took place at St. Mary Magdalene church on the Queen's Sandringham Estate on 5 July 2015 when Charlotte was just two months old. The Princess looked adorable in the golden replica of a Victorian christening gown made by the Queen's dressmaker Angela Kelly. Her older brother, Prince George, wore red shorts and an embroidered shirt by British designer Rachel Riley.

It was a very intimate gathering with only 30 guests in attendance

Mario has previously shared four striking images from the Princess's christening day, including a photo of William laughing with George, Kate smiling while holding Charlotte, a snap of the happy family of four together outside, and a picture of the Middleton family posing with the royals.

Mario, who claimed he was "overwhelmed and honoured" after being chosen to photograph Princess Charlotte's christening, is a favourite of the royal family. He has has also shot Prince William's 21st birthday, William and Kate's iconic engagement photos, and even photographed Princess Diana for Vanity Fair back in 1997.