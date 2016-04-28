Prince Harry reveals he went through psychological tests after serving in Afghanistan

After being extracted from his 10-week tour of duty in Afghanistan back in 2008, Prince Harry revealed to Sky News that he received psychological support. "The Army put you through a day, two-day course on the way back through Cyprus, which is crucial to everybody," the royal said. “I described it to someone ages ago as one of those slide shows that go through your mind.”

He added, "If you've got a good imagination as well, everything that you see, especially if it's something that is quite powerful, then that slide is in there. It's always in there and if you have dark moments in your life those slides will pop up.”

Prince William's brother admitted that having his deployment cut short due to safety concerns left him broken. "Ten years in the Army was the best escape that I've ever had," he said during an interview with Good Morning America. "Literally, being plucked out of my team and, yes, there was an element of me thinking, 'I'm an officer. I'm leaving my soldiers and it's not my own decision.'"

He continued, "I was broken. I didn't know what was going to happen to them and then suddenly I find myself on a plane that's delayed because a Danish soldier's coffin was being put onto the plane."

Harry's deployment back in 2007 has helped him relate to competitors in his upcoming Invictus Games ‒ which is ultimately how the sporting event got started.

The 31-year-old admitted to Sky News, "You know there are images I've been lucky enough not to see, but there have been images that I've been unfortunate to see, nothing like some of these guys, but yes there is a percentage of me being able to relate to exactly what they go through."

Harry’s second games kick off May 8 in Orlando, Florida. The British royal will be joined by a slew of celebrities including Morgan Freeman, Derek Hough and more at the sporting event, which uses the "power of sport" with wounded and ill servicemen and women to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, in addition to developing a better understanding of those who serve their country.

Four days prior to the games, the prince will show off his own athletic abilities in a charity polo match in Palm Beach, Florida.