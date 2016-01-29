Prince Harry rallies the crowd at Invictus Games trials before 'epic' competition

Prince Harry rallied the crowd on Friday, when he gave an inspirational speech to competitors at the Invictus Games trials at the University of Bath. With just under 100 days to go until the games take place in Orlando, Florida, the 31-year-old gave a rousing address to athletes competing for a spot on the U.K. team. The royal invited them to embody "Invictus spirit" and compete to the best of their ability.

Harry drew laughter from the crowd during his unscripted address, saying: "Guys, a lot of different faces here! We have taken it to a whole new level by going to a different country, to Orlando, where the weather is much nicer."

Prince Harry gave an inspirational speech ahead of the 2016 Invictus Games trials Photo: Getty Images

The charismatic prince continued: "That's why most of you are here, either that or you've got an obsession with Disneyland. And looking at some you, that's probably the case."

With a smile on his face, he encouraged the competitors. "It's not necessarily about selection but it's about the whole piece," he said. "The way it's fixing you, whether it's mental or physical. To be able to be in this process. That's what it's all about for us, what it always has been about. The chance to bring you all together so you share some stories and some banter and get yourself into a bit of trouble."

Harry ran to help Anna back into her wheelchair after was blown out of it, by a gust of wind Photo: Getty Images

In return he asked for competitors to share the "Invictus spirit," which he said was "about selfless commitment, about heroic activities that a lot of you have been in in some shape or form."

The Prince also proved to be the perfect gentleman during his day out. He ran to help Anna Pollock back into her wheelchair after she was taken down by a gust of wind. "Harry said to me, 'What did you do that for?!'" the 33-year-old RAF medic told reporters. "I said, 'To show you how not to do that!' He was so lovely to help me and he gives so much. He makes all the lads and the lasses feel important."



Harry revealed in the summer that he would be bringing the Invictus Games to the U.S. for the first time in 2016, and said he hopes that America will set the bar "even higher" than London, which staged the inaugural games in September 2014.