Prince Harry to compete in his own way during Florida visit for Invictus Games

Let the games, almost begin! On Wednesday, Prince Harry officially handed over the Invictus Games flag to its American hosts.

The 31-year-old's second games, which are taking place in Orlando, Florida, kick off May 8 and run through May 12. U.S. team leader Captain Will Reynolds was on hand to receive the flag from the British royal at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry was all smiles at Buckingham Palace Photo: Getty Images

On April 6, the ginger-haired royal also unveiled the team that will be representing the United Kingdom in the competition. Team UK, which is made up of 110 wounded, injured and sick serving military personnel and veterans came together for the first time on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace on Wednesday morning.

While Harry is the patron of the Paralympic-style sporting competition, he won’t just be a spectator come next month when he crosses the pond. The prince will show off his own athletic abilities in a polo match four days prior to the games. Prince William’s younger brother will participate in a charity match held at Valiente Polo Farms in Palm Beach, Florida on May 4.

Prince Harry spent time with Invictus Game competitors Photo: Getty Images

Before taking to the field in sunny Florida, Harry will reportedly stop in Toronto to take part in a series of events that will kick off the launch of the 2017 Invictus Games, which are being held in the Canadian city in September of that year.

The British royal has been quite the traveler over the last month. He recently returned from his visit to Nepal which he decided to extend in order to help Team Rubicon rebuild a school that was ruined in the April 2015 earthquake.