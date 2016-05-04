Kate Middleton reveals Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a pet hamster

Cambridge, party of six? On Wednesday, Kate Middleton revealed there is a new addition to her family — a hamster! While opening the new Magic Garden at Hampton Court Palace on May 4, the Duchess of Cambridge shared with schoolchildren that she and her husband, Prince William, purchased the pet named Marvin for their young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate revealed that Marvin the Hamster's whiskers tickle Princess Charlotte's face Photo: Getty Images

Darcey, a nine-year-old schoolgirl, recalled her chat with the royal in the newly-opened garden. She said, "[Kate] said she had a hamster, and Charlotte really likes it because the whiskers always tickle her face."

Marvin is the second pet to join the Cambridge family, who already have a dog named Lupo. William and Kate received the cocker spaniel from her brother James Middleton as a wedding gift following their wedding in April of 2011. Both of the family's furry pets reside with them in their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

"Just call me Kate," the Duchess told the children Photo: RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images

While Kate's revelation came during her chat with children and well-wishers who came out to see her, it turns out not all the little ones on site knew who their special visitor was.

Princess Charlotte and big brother George love their new pet Photo: Getty Images



As the Duchess toured the outdoor space, a young girl tugged on the sleeve of the chairman of Historic Royal Palaces, Rupert Gavin, and pointed at Kate. She asked him, "Who's that?" After Mr. Gavin revealed the royal's identity, he recalled: "Then the child said, 'Ooh, are you the princess?'"

The down-to-earth royal replied, "Just call me Kate."

Prince George's mom has a full schedule ahead of her on Wednesday. The Duchess will carry out her first engagement as patron of the Anna Freud Centre — a charity that supports mental health in children — and will also will also visit the National Portrait Gallery, of which she is patron, to view portraits of herself taken as part of a collaboration between British Vogue and the National Portrait Gallery.