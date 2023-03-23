Princess Kate's 10 most beautiful spring fashion moments Take inspiration from Prince William's wife with these efflorescent ensembles

It may be drizzle central in the UK, but that won't stop us from looking forward to spring's sunny arrival. One person who is sure to make the most of the lighter evenings and warmer weather is the Princess of Wales, who always has a spring-ready frock up her floral-clad sleeve.

From pastel pantsuits to kitschy cute dresses, blooming blouses and more, Prince William's wife has offered up a masterclass in spring dressing since entering into the royal realm. As you can see in the clip below, royal fans have always been spoilt for choice when it comes to Princess Kate's abundant spring-style inspiration.

WATCH: Princess Kate's Fashion Transformation

Loading the player...

Ready to help your spring wardrobe blossom? Scroll on to discover Princess Kate's best spring looks below…

Princess Kate's pastel yellow dress

Last year, Princess Kate brightened up our days in a pastel yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead as she attended the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral. The regal number featured a cinched, wrap-effect waistline, long sleeves and a midi skirt.

WOW: M&S just dropped the perfect £39 spring midi dress and we could see Princess Kate wearing it

Princess Kate's primrose-hued frock

The mother-of-three enjoyed a sun-drenched trip to Canada back in 2011, wearing a divine primrose yellow frock featuring gentle puff sleeves, button-down detailing and a romantic mini silhouette.

Princess Kate's blush pink dress

Back in 2016, the then-Duchess of Cambridge slipped into her finery for the Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery. The blush pink ensemble by Alexander McQueen boasted a structured silhouette and a sculptural peplum.

SEE: 9 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

Princess Kate's pink power suit

Princess Kate once again turned to her favourite pink hue as she teamed up with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood by hosting a roundtable talk at the Royal Institution last year, looking beautiful in a vibrant Alexander McQueen suit.

Princess Kate's lilac midi ensemble

No doubt one of Princess Kate's most covetable looks to date, this radiant lilac piece by Emilia Wickstead has remained firmly imprinted on our imaginations since the royal wore the number back in 2017.

Princess Kate's romantic floral look

Once again looking to Emilia Wickstead for a botanical babe look, the royal exuded elegance in a mint-hued dress showcasing delicate blooms, a belted waistline and a dotted design as she enjoyed a day at the Back to Nature festival at RHS Garden Wisley in 2019.

Princess Kate's Y2K floral outfit

Back in 2006, Prince William's wife-to-be served up spring-ready Y2K vibes in a floral ditsy print frock boasting a cream lace trim, layered under a candy pink bolero featuring twee ruffle detailing. She partied the night away at Bluebird in Chelsea, a go-to royal jaunt.

Princesds Kate's Alexander McQueen coat dress

Attending a special ceremony and reception at the Grand Place in Mons, Germany, Kate proved her sartorial prowess in a sumptuous cream coat dress with a pleated skirt by Alexander McQueen. She topped her neutral look off with a matching Jane Taylor hat featuring dusty-pink roses and, of course, her favorite L.K.Bennett heels.

MORE KATE: Princess Kate steps into spring in embroidered blouse and waist-defining skinny jeans

Princess Kate's pink long-sleeve

Kate Spade was the designer of choice for the princess' World Mental Health Day outing in 2016. The ethereal frock debuted long sleeves, a calve-skimming cut, pretty pleats, violet petals set against a blossom-pink backdrop and Kate's all-time favourite detail – a pussybow neckline.

Princess Kate's green floral number

Rounding off our list is this gorgeous green garment sported by the royal in 2017. Princess Kate braced the British drizzle as she stepped out to visit the Sunken Garden in the grounds of Kensington Palace, wearing Prada. The designer piece featured a scratchy abstract botanical print punctuated by orange blooms, a tie neckline, long sleeves and a garden party girlishness.

Discover more about your favourite royals and listen to our podcast below...

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.