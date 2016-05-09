Jenna Bush Hager tries to set Prince Harry up with her twin Barbara Bush

What do you do when you get the chance to talk to one of the world's most eligible bachelors? Ask him to date your sister of course! During an interview with Prince Harry on the Today Show, Jenna Bush Hager found the perfect opportunity to play matchmaker with the prince and her twin sister Barbara.

Photo: Getty Images



"Does it make you laugh that people are already asking you about children," Jenna asked during her sit down with Harry in Orlando, Florida, where the prince is taking part in the Invictus Games. "I mean, it's sort of jumping ahead a couple steps."

A bashful Harry quickly responded: "Everybody's always asking me. I have no idea. I haven't even got a girlfriend at the moment." At that time, Jenna saw the perfect chance to try her hand at a love connection between the royal and her twin.

"I have a single sister and she feels the same way. Listen, she's available," she joked. "She's going to kill me." To Jenna's surprised, Harry playfully obliged the request saying, "We can talk maybe off air."

When it comes to having children, Harry says it will happen some day Photo: Getty Images

Harry, 31, who has remained mum about his love life, has been single since cutting ties with ex Cressida Bonas in 2014. Barbara, 34, was previously linked to creative consultant Miky Fabrega for four years.

When it comes to starting a family, Harry shared that it would happen when the time is right. "You know, at the end of the day, there's a lot of things to get done before settling down," Harry shared with Britain's ITV News during the 17-mile trek to benefit Walking With The Wounded. "I think everyone looks forward to settling down, but in the meantime, it's work as usual. So crack on."

The prince spends a lot of time with his nephew and niece, Prince George, 2, and Prince Charlotte, 1. So much so that during a recent interview with the Good Morning America, Harry noted how George called him out during their recent visit with Barack and Michelle Obama. "Throughout he was like, 'Uncle Harry, why are you so quiet,'" Michelle said.

Harry added with a laugh: "Usually I'm throwing him around the room and stuff."

