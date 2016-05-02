Prince Harry meets Justin Trudeau in Toronto to launch countdown to 2017 Invictus Games

From Justin to Harry! With only days until Invictus Games commences in Orlando, Florida, excitement is already building for the 2017 sporting event. The British royal met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Toronto on Monday to launch the countdown to the third annual games, which will take place in Canada next year.

Justin welcomed the 31-year-old prince to the city, which will host the next round of games. Harry announced back in March that Toronto would host the games in September 2017. At their May 2 meeting, the two posed in front of their respective country's flags at the Fairmont Royal York.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photo: Chris jackson/Getty Images

Following their meeting, Harry met with members of Team Canada. Prince George's uncle wished the Canadian bunch good luck as they prepare to compete next in the 2016 games.

Hear what @JustinTrudeau had to say about Prince Harry and the #InvictusGames. pic.twitter.com/Pw5CRMYZrd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2016

"2017 will be your chance to salute those that serve your country, those that put themselves in harms way so you don’t have to," the ginger-haired royal addressed members. "Toronto takes on the responsibility for a competition that reminds us of the amazing contribution that our servicemen & women make."

He also noted, "I can’t wait to see Canada embrace the games & rise to the challenge of telling Chapter 3 of the Invictus story."

Photo: Twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal



Later today, Harry will stop by Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre to watch a game of sledge hockey, which will be the first time the royal has been introduced to the sport. Prior to the match, he will meet with Canada's national team before participating in the ceremonial puck drop.

Prince Harry will wrap up his day at the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, the Hon. Elizabeth Dowdeswell. From there he will head south to Florida, where he will participate in a charity polo match in Palm Beach on May 4 — four days prior to start of the second Invictus Games.

PRINCE HARRY THROUGH THE YEARS



The international sporting event that uses the "power of sport" with wounded and ill servicemen and women to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation will kick of May 8 and run through the 12th. Harry will be joined by a slew of celebrities including Morgan Freeman and Derek Hough, in addition to First Lady Michelle Obama, whom he found himself in a friendly Twitter war last week.