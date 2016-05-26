Kate Middleton's action packed sailing outing: Watch the video

Princess of the high seas! Kate Middleton proved yet again last week that there is little she cannot do, stepping out for a nautical engagement in Portsmouth, England where she set sail on the America's Cup race boat — and now some epic footage from the royal’s action packed outing has been released.

Scroll below for video

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY





Kate joined Sir Ben Ainslie on board the high-speed vessel Photo: Lloyd Images/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Kensington Palace posted an Instagram video of highlights featuring the Duchess of Cambridge sailing the Solent Strait on board the high-speed Land Rover BAR T1 boat.

THE BEST PHOTOS FROM KATE MIDDLETON'S SAILING ADVENTURE

Attached to the video, the Palace wrote, “Thank you @landroverbar for the great footage of The Duchess taking to the waves with @BenAinslie and the team on the Solent!”

SPORTY KATE MIDDLETON'S PHOTO ALBUM

The royal mom-of-two looks like an expert in the clip steering the boat with crew, which included British athlete Sir Ben Ainslie. In an extended video on Twitter, after disembarking the race boat, Kate admitted, “It was really good. I absolutely loved it, honestly.”

"I absolutely loved it," Kate said after disembarking Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The 34-year-old stepped out for the May 20 engagement to visit the headquarters of 1851 Trust — of which she is a patron — to learn about projects inspiring young people to take up sailing.

KATE MIDDLETON'S BEST RECYCLED LOOKS

During the outing, Prince William’s wife also opened the new Tech Deck Education Center, that welcomes visitors to witness the construction and ongoing operation of the UK team's America's Cup boats, in addition to launching two flagship sailing projects, set up by the Trust in partnership with UKSA and the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation.

VIEW THE EPIC FOOTAGE BELOW