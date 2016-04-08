Kate Middleton sends a special birthday greeting to one of her favourite charities

In honor of SportsAid's 40th birthday Kate Middleton has sent a very special anniversary message to the charity. Kate has been the organization's patron since 2013 and has carried out several engagements with them.

Kate wrote a sweet message that was published by Kensington Palace, in which the Duchess praised SportsAid's contribution to British sport. The charity provides financial support and recognition to Olympians and Paralympians, including some of the country's biggest sporting stars.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY





Kate has been patron of SportsAid since 2013 Photo: Getty Images

Kate began her birthday message by saying she was fortunate enough to meet several athletes who have been supported by SportsAid. She added that the help they receive from an early stage gives them the "all important boost they need to fulfil their potential".

KATE'S TOP SPORTING MOMENTS

"As Patron, I would like to wish SportsAid a very happy 40th birthday, and offer my best wishes to everyone who has played a part in their success," wrote Kate.

The charity provides financial support and recognition to Olympians and Paralympians Photo: Getty Images

"Thank you to those who have, and are, supporting SportsAid. Your efforts make a huge difference to thousands of young people and their families.

"Everyone involved in this great cause should be incredibly proud of the impact SportsAid has had on the success of British sport over the last four decades."

Kate tried her hand at a hand-eye co-ordination test during her last visit to the charity Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess, who signed the printed letter Catherine, most recently carried out an engagement with SportsAid in November 2014, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

Sporty Kate, who is a fan of tennis, sailing, hockey and skiing, met a group of budding sports fanatics who are hoping to take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The royal also tried out some cognitive testing equipment, which tests hand-eye co-ordination, and joked that it was one thing she could do while pregnant.