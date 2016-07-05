First look at Queen Elizabeth's upcoming fashion exhibit

In continued celebration of Queen Elizabeth's landmark 90th birthday this year, some of Her Majesty's most recognizable ensembles will go on display. Buckingham Palace offered an exclusive preview of the exhibit called, Fashioning A Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe ahead of its grand opening to the public on July 23.

The upcoming exhibition is the second of three showcasing the monarch's most treasured outfits from her childhood to the present day. The display will also "show the unique requirements of royal couture" with a mix of historical items including iconic designs from two of her favourite designers, Sir Norman Hartnell and Sir Hardy Amies.

The Queen's outfit from Prince William and Kate's wedding will go on display Photos: Getty Images

Perhaps one of the most famous outfits featured in the collection is the yellow dress and coat worn by Her Majesty for Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2011 nuptials. The sunny attire, which will be on public display for the first time, was designed by Angela Kelly.

A LOOK AT QUEEN ELIZABETH'S ICONIC FASHION

Also included in the exhibit is a pale blue and gold evening dress worn by the Queen on a state visit to the Netherlands in 1958, and a turquoise silk shift dress with silver floral embroidery that was created for the Monarch by Hardy Amies.

The exhibition opens to the public on July 23 Photo: Getty Images

One piece that is at odds to the glamorous dresses is the uniform that the Queen — then Princess Elizabeth — wore while serving in the AuxiliaryTerritorial Service (ATS) during WWII.

HER MAJESTY'S BEST LOOKS OVER THE YEARS

The exhibition will go on display as part of the annual summer opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace at the end of July, while the final exhibit will take place at Windsor Castle in September. The first of the three exhibitions, Tartan in royal dress, opened on April 21 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.