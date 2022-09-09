8 times the Queen was a complete style icon The monarch was long a leader of fashion trends before they became mainstream

Queen Elizabeth II's iconic style was instantly recognisable, and her unrivalled fashion choices never faltered, despite spending over 70 years in the spotlight.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history and head of state for 69 years, has died at the age of 96. Her Majesty passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle.As we mourn her death, we take a look back on some of Her Majesty's most memorable fits, from her vivid fascinators to shift dresses and her colourful coat and matching hat combinations. Scroll on to discover all the times the Queen was a complete style icon…

Royal fans may find this eclectic yellow ensemble rather jarring, but the fashion-forward monarch's striking outfit worn in Berlin in 1965 wouldn't look out of place at the Met Gala today.

Before psychedelic prints and flares made their debut in the 70s, shift dresses and mini skirts had their moment in the 60s - and the Queen was always the first to stay on top of the trend.

The royal wore this striking satin shift in a brilliant Fushia hue to meet with former President Richard Nixon in 1969. Silk headscarves have long remained a timeless, versatile fashion accessory.

The Queen's trench and headscarf combo rocked at the Olympics in Canada in 1976 wouldn't go a miss on today's high street.

Queen Elizabeth met with President Wee Kim Wee in 1989, serving a seriously elegant, Hepburn-inspired look that wouldn't look out of place in Hollywood.

The Queen has never been afraid to wear the rainbow. Her penchant for vibrant colours and striking prints has long been synonymous with her unrivalled sense of style.

The monarch rocked this Barbie-pink ballgown in Hungary in 2004. We're loving this relaxed shirt and gingham checked combo, styled at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2015.

The monarch was always been attentive when it comes to accessories - her delicate string of pearls, tinted glasses, dainty watch and statement leather belt help to tie this look together.

Brilliant prints and vibrant florals never deterred the monarch, who rocked this statement ensemble to unveil a statue of herself on July 3, 2010 in Winnipeg, Canada.

The Queen's signature coats and matching hats have been part of her millennial style evolution for the best part of a decade. We love this sunshine yellow coat dress and co-ordinating hat the Queen wore to Royal Ascot in 2018.

