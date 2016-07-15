This could be the secret behind Kate Middleton's radiant glow

Kate has given the beauty line the royal seal of approval Photo: Getty Images

"If you're someone that cares about what you eat, of course it makes complete sense to care about what you put on your skin too," Arabella told Look.

Arabella recommends massaging a facial oil into skin for a couple of minutes every day to reduce wrinkles and boost circulation – a tip she may well have passed on to Kate ahead of her big day.

Make up artist Arabella Preston has launched the beauty line Votary Photo: Instagram/@arabellapreston

Kate often does her own make-up for events, and her beauty looks are easily attainable at home. A source close to the Duchess told HELLO! that the stylish royal is a fan of Urban Decay's NAKED eyeshadow palette for "enhancing eyes". She pairs the palette with Lancome's Artliner eyeliner and their Hypnôse mascara.

The reason why Kate is looking better than ever

The Duchess has been experimenting more with her style in recent weeks, and is looking better than ever as a result. As well as trying out a number of new hairstyles, the Duchess has been seen in a number of fashion-forward outfits, including the stunning cream Barbara Casasola off-the-shoulder dress she wore for a recent engagement.