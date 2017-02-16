Princess Madeleine is writing a children's book

Mom, wife, Princess and now author! Princess Madeleine has added a new title to her resume. The Swedish royal is in the process of writing a children’s book, according to the Expressen. The 34-year-old, who lives in London with her husband Christopher O’Neill and their young children Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas, revealed to the Swedish news outlet that she spends her time in the UK city, “working on a separate project, my book project,” she said.The mom-of-two, who suffers from dyslexia, explained, “It’s a children’s book. You’ll see what is is soon. At the moment I can only say that it will be fun.”

Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Madeleine, whose book is scheduled to be released in about one year, admitted that it “feels great” to work on the project. News of the Swedish royal’s book came to light after her first official engagement of the year. Crown Princess Victoria ’s sister stepped out on Tuesday, February 14 to the Southbank Centre in London to open the "Room for Children" which features children's books from Nordic countries. “Books are incredibly important. They open up your imagination and you learn a lot,” Madeleine said after inaugurating the room.

Discussing her own children’s reading habits, the Princess told the Expressen, “Previously Leonore had not really had the patience, but now we read more and more books, which is great fun,” adding, “It is a cozy moment you have together. There will of course be Pippi in the beginning, but it has been mostly picture books until now.” As for her son Nicolas, she said, “He has always loved books! So when you cannot find him, then he’s sitting with a little book himself, up and down, like he was trying to look into it. It’s very fun, so he will probably be a bookworm!”

Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

Madeleine and her family relocated to London in 2015 after the birth of her son. Discussing her new home with the Expressen, she said that she and her family are "thriving" in London, but “obviously we miss Sweden. We’re all very happy in London right now.” She continued, “This is where Chris works and has his business. But it’s not set in stone that we will be here forever.” Last year, the Swedish royal admitted that she would love a royal playdate with the Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. "I would love [a playdate]," Madeleine said. “I'm sure we will cross paths – and who knows what we will do when we do!”