Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas of Sweden hit the Swiss Alps

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has a pair of adorable snow bunnies on her hands. The 34-year-old royal took to her Facebook account on Tuesday to share personal photos of her young children — Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas — from a recent ski holiday.

Attached to the four new photographs, the mom-of-two wrote, “A very Happy New Year to all of you from Leonore & Nicolas!”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY





Princess Leonore looked like she was having a blast Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden

The little princess, who was bundled up in a beige puffer jacket and pink beanie, looked angelic in one image playing in the snow. Leonore’s little brother also appeared to enjoy his time outdoors. Madeleine captured her one-year-old laughing, while sitting on a pile of snow.

PRINCESS LEONORE'S CUTEST PHOTOS

Little brother Prince Nicolas, one, was also grinning from ear to ear Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden

Crown Princess Victoria's sister also shared a photo of her son posing on a balcony with a scenic view of the alps behind him and another of Leonore, two, sipping on a chocolatey drink inside a wood cabin.

PRINCE NICOLAS' BABY ALBUM

Leonore enjoyed some hot chocolate to warm up Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden

The four new images were taken during the royal tots’ ski holiday in Verbier, Switzerland, which is recognized as "as one of the premiere 'off-piste' resorts in the Alps and in the world." Madeleine and her children were joined by her husband Christopher O'Neill, in addition to her parents Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Proud grandparents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia Photo: Instagram/@kungahuset

Last week, the Swedish Royal Court posted a photo of the Swedish monarch and his wife enjoying a hike through the Swiss Alps. The picture marked the first photo of the 73-year-old Queen since she was released from the hospital on Christmas Day.

SWEDEN'S ROYAL TOTS: MEET THE YOUNG PRINCES AND PRINCESSES

At the time of her hospitalization, the Royal Court stated in a press release: "The Queen has been taken to hospital late last night. The Queen has had a cold for a time and was hit during Friday evening of dizziness. The Queen is still in hospital for observation and sampling and feels well under the circumstances." Princess Madeleine was by her mother’s side throughout the incident.