Princess Madeleine would love for her kids to have a royal playdate with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Perhaps when Prince George and Princess Charlotte return from Canada, they can get this royal playdate in the books! Princess Leonore, two, and one-year-old Prince Nicolas' mom, Princess Madeleine of Sweden, recently admitted that she would "love" for her children to play with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s.

Both Madeleine and Kate have their hands full with their little ones Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage/Samir Hussein/WireImage

"I would love [a playdate]," the 34-year-old told People magazine at the World Childhood Foundation USA ThankYou Gala on September 16 in New York City.

While they both live in London and are involved with charities that involve children, the Duchess of Cambridge and Madeleine have yet to meet. The Swedish royal said, “I'm sure we will cross paths – and who knows what we will do when we do!”

No doubt if and when they do meet, the moms-of-two will have an action-filled day with their toddlers. Madeleine revealed, "We try to do a lot of activities because my little Leonore, she has lots of energy, so we have to keep her stimulated and busy.”

Despite being away from her native Sweden, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Carl Philip’s sister still shares a strong bond with her family. Madeleine confessed, "We've always been quite close – even though I've lived abroad – but when you have kids, it's an extra connection.”

Princess Leonore (right) is very close with her cousin Princess Estelle, who lives in Sweden Photo: Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, The Royal Court

Like her sister, Crown Princess Victoria is also a mom-of-two – Princess Estelle, four, and Prince Oscar, whom she welcomed earlier this year with husband Prince Daniel. Meanwhile, Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia became parents for the first time this year with the arrival of their son Prince Alexander in April.

"The little cousins, Leonore and Estelle, they're very close – they're more like sisters," Madeleine shared. "Victoria and I try very hard to make it so they really can see each other and play and have fun.

Nicolas’ mom added, "Cousins are great – they are your friends, but they're family. They can support each other."