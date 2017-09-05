Prince Harry reacts to Prince William and Kate Middleton's ‘fantastic’ baby news while in Manchester

Prince Harry shared his delight following the news that he is set to become an uncle for the third time. Hours after Monday’s announcement that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting another baby, Harry made a scheduled appearance in Manchester to meet with victims of the tragic Ariana Grande concert bombing. While there, the royal was asked by reporters how he felt about the pregnancy news. "Fantastic, great," he replied, giving a fervent thumbs up. "Very, very happy for them." He also gave a health update on his sister-in-law, as she battles a severe morning sickness condition.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry were last seen together in August Photo: Getty Images

The 32-year-old royal revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge was doing "ok" as she continues to battle Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness that has afflicted all of her previous pregnancies. "I haven't see her for a while, but I think she's ok," he said. Harry was last seen publicly with William and Kate on August 30, to honor Princess Diana with a memorial garden.

Of course, the news that Kate is pregnant again means that Prince Harry will move down to sixth in line to the throne. Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the royal couple are expecting a sibling for Prince George , four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, saying: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

Harry shared his excitement with a big smile

"As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum,” the palace continued in a statement. “Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.” The announcement comes as William and Kate are preparing to send their eldest child off to school for the first time. Future king George will start at fee-paying independent school Thomas's Battersea in South London on Thursday.