Prince William and Kate Middleton expecting their third child

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child together! A statement released by Kensington Palace confirmed the happy news on Monday, September 4, writing: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

Kensington Palace officially confirmed the news Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

William and Kate, both 35, are already the proud parents of four-year-old son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte, who turned two this past May. When Kate was pregnant with both George and Charlotte, she suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe pregnancy condition that causes vomiting, weight loss and dehydration. As a result, her pregnancy was announced earlier than the normal 12-week point because she had to skip some official engagements. The same is true this time around, as Kate is said to only be about 3-months pregnant at this point.

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with pregnancy condition Hyperemesis Gravidarum Photo: Getty Images

In typical royal family fashion, William and Kate are not yet revealing the sex of their coming baby. They left the gender of their first two children a surprise as well. Nevertheless, the couple's third child will have their name styled as the “Prince or Princess of Cambridge,” just like siblings George and Charlotte. The birth will relegate Prince Harry – who had a scheduled Manchester visit on Monday – down to sixth in line to the throne.

The royal four will soon be a party of five Photo: Getty Images

The arrival of Will and Kate’s third child could be an extremely historic one. If the baby winds up a boy, he will not displace his big sister Charlotte in the line of succession, thanks to a measure that passed just after William and Kate’s 2011 wedding. Up until this recent shift, a younger son would have usurped his older sister’s place in inheriting the throne, but that rule is no longer in existence.