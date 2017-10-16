Kate Middleton recycles Orla Kiely dress from 2012 for charity visit

Kate Middleton is queen when it comes to recycling her looks. For a visit to north London on Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge opted to wear a grey Orla Kiely dress she wore previously in 2012 to the Dulwich Picture Gallery. The brunette looked just as stunning this time around in the pleated dress with black daisy appliqué by the Irish designer.

Kate looked elegant in the grey Orla Kiely dress Photo: Getty Images

The 33-year-old chose some of the same accessories including black suede Jimmy Choo pumps, Links of London Hope Egg earrings and a black Mulberry clutch for the outing to Islington where she met staff and children from children's charity Chance U.K. Kate also added an over-sized silver Cartier watch to her ensemble.

During the evening, Kate will step out for her second engagement of the day. The elegant royal will attend the 100 Women in Hedge Funds Gala Dinner at the Victoria and Albert Museum, which is being held in honor of another of Kate's charities, The Art Room.

Prince William, meanwhile, spent his Tuesday taking part in investiture ceremonies at Buckingham Palace where he presented English soccer player Frank Lampard, among others stars, with an Order of the British Empire, OBE.

Links of London earrings topped off the look Photo: Getty Images



Her busy Tuesday follows a fun evening at the glitzy Spectre premiere with her husband and brother-in-law Prince Harry. For the occasion, Kate looked stunning in a pale blue Jenny Packham gown and a chic updo.