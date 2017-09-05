Kate Middleton's style tricks to conceal her third pregnancy

Although many had speculated that Kate Middleton could announce a third pregnancy by the end of 2017, it still came as a shock when Kensington Palace released the exciting statement on Monday morning. The news left many wondering how Kate managed to keep her pregnancy a secret for so many weeks. While it helped that the mom-of-two remained largely out of the spotlight over the summer, it was her crafty use of style that also did the trick.

Kate wore dresses with ornate details and lower necklines Photo: Getty Images

Looking back over the past few weeks, the 35-year-old royal kept true to her chic style, but was able to deftly draw eyes away from her stomach. She avoided form-fitting clothing, and instead opted for structured coat dresses, ruffled maxi dresses, flared numbers and peplum-style frocks. When she attended the Passchendaele commemorations in Belgium with her husband Prince William in late July, Kate was still in her first trimester, and yet she showed no signs of her changing figure in a variety of coat dresses.

The belt on Kate's Gosia Baczynska dress helped mask her growing bump Photo: Getty Images

During her tour of Poland and Germany, Kate once again managed to conceal her frame, opting for peplum skirts and dresses and hiding her waist under blazers. For her more sporty day out rowing, she relied on a loose Breton-style striped top, which she paired with skinny jeans. Kate also looked to sip a beer after the race, putting to rest rumors of a pregnancy.

The Duchess' off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen maxi kept all eyes on her neck Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess also drew more attention to her neckline in a range of stunning outfits. For her first evening in Poland, she wore an ivory cocktail dress that had a low neckline and an elaborate pattern on the skirt. Kate accessorized with a large pearl necklace and drop earrings, bringing more attention to her face and décolletage rather than her mid-section. And just last week, the expectant royal stepped out in a Prada midi-length number. The vibrant floral pattern and demure neckline of the dress was sure to detract attention from her stomach.