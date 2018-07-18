Prince George's birthday celebrated with a very special gift – see it here Prince William and Kate's son is turning five on Sunday

Prince George is celebrating a big birthday on Sunday – the future King is turning five! And to celebrate the occasion, a new £5 coin has been released by the Royal Mint. The commemorative piece features the legend of St George and the Dragon and the year 2018, and comes in a special presentation pack entitled The Progress of a Prince.

Royal fans can get their hands on the coin by purchasing them on the Royal Mint's website for £13. A silver proof version is also available for £82.50, while a celebration sovereign, which will be struck on George's fifth birthday on Sunday, is priced at £500.

Prince William and Kate welcomed their first child on 22 July 2013. At the time, royal baby fever swept the nation and thousands in the UK and across the world were eager to catch the first glimpse of the future King. The Royal Mint gave 'lucky' silver pennies to babies born on the same day as George in 2013. They also released coins to mark the Prince's first and second birthdays and his christening in October 2013.

George, who is third in the line to the throne, will no doubt be celebrating his birthday this weekend with family and friends. Kate is expected to throw a party for her little boy, perhaps at her parents Carole and Michael Middleton's family home in Berkshire, away from the public eye. George was last seen in public at his baby brother Prince Louis' christening on 9 July, and in official photos marking the royal baptism. It is expected that William and Kate will release new portraits of the Prince for his fifth birthday.

The coin features the legend of St George and the Dragon

While the Duke and Duchess have done everything in their power to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible, protecting them from the limelight and media intrusion, George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte have made more and more public appearances as they've grown older.

This year, they attended Trooping the Colour in June where they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen and other royals. They were also spotted playing and watching the polo on two occasions in the same month. And back in April, George and Charlotte visited St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where they met their baby brother Louis when he was just a few hours old.