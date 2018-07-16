Prince Louis stars in new christening photo and we can't get over his smile! Prince Louis smiled in the adorable new christening snap

Kensington Palace has shared a brand new photo of the Duchess of Cambridge with baby Prince Louis, and the adorable snap shows the baby boy laughing in delight while in his mother's arms! The official Twitter account read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do." The first pictures of the Duke and Duchess were released by Kensington Palace of Friday, showing the royals as a family of five for the very first time.

The breathtakingly beautiful portraits mark the christening of Prince Louis, which took place on Monday afternoon at St James's Palace in London. In one of the photographs, taken by royal photographer Matt Holyoak in the Morning room at Clarence House, the young Prince is pictured with his mother and father, Prince William and Kate, as well as big brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte. Mr Holyoak, who photographed the Queen and Prince Philip last year on their 70th wedding anniversary, took the four official photographs at Prince Charles' official residence.

The family portrait sees the proud parents with their children and Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. Other guests include Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, James Middleton, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - a portrait of the Queen also makes an appearance. In another photograph taken in the garden, doting mother Kate can be seen sharing a sweet moment with little Louis. Holding her son up close to her chest, it's clear for the world to see how enamoured the royal is with her newborn baby.

The Cambridges posed as a family of five

Photographer Matt Holyoak said of being chosen for the special day: "I was truly honoured at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event. Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs." The tiny Prince looked simply adorable in a cream gown which many royal babies before him have worn. The robe, which was created by the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly, is a replica of the intricate lace and satin dress made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841. The special occasion was Louis' first public appearance since he made his debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing in April, and it marked the Cambridge family's first outing as a family of five.

Kate shared snaps of her baby boy

Louis, who is fifth-in-line to the throne, was christened at the Chapel Royal of St James's Palace - the same venue where Prince George was also welcomed into the Christian faith in October 2013. Most recently, Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was baptised at the chapel in March, two months before her wedding. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, conducted the service earlier this week.